Kylie Jenner Clears 'false Narrative' Of Asking $5k Donations For Injured Ex Makeup Artist

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently received a lot of criticism from netizens after she asked her followers to donate money to help her make-up artist Samuel Rauda who recently met with an accident. According to Fox News, while she herself donated $5000 despite her high income, she posted a request for her fans to contribute a sum total of $60,000 for Samuel's treatment. The Keeping Up With Kardashian's star who was declared as the youngest billionaire ever by Forbes, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to clarify that she was not pressing her fans to pay for Samuel's emergency surgeries.

In Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram story, she wrote it was very important for her to clear up the false narrative that she had asked fans for money and she was not paying for makeup artist's bills. She wrote she did not have any professional relationship with Samuel anymore and they worked together years ago. After learning about Sameul's accident through her current makeup artist and friend Ariel, she was compelled to visit his 'gofundme' page which was set at 10k and they had already raised 6k so she added her 5k to reach their original goal. She thought of posting it to her stories to gain more awareness and if anyone would like to donate but she doesn't know how it became so twisted. She ended by saying Sam's family had reached out to Ariel and they were very appreciative of all donations, prayers, and love towards Sam.

How much does Kylie Jenner earn in a day?

There were several tweets that went viral after she asked for the donation that said she earned about $450,000 a day and she could not donate $60,000 for her makeup artist's emergency surgery. A tweet by Journalist David Leavitt went viral on March 21 that read "Imagine being a billionaire who makes $450,000 a day and not be willing to pay $60,000 to save your friend's life. Kylie Jenner can go f*** herself", and the tweet has more than 93.6k likes and 12.5k retweets. The other tweet which has 33k likes and 3.8k retweets read know "Kylie Jenner ain't asking me for $60,000 for her make-up artist's brain surgery.. meanwhile sis makes over $450,000 a day".

Perspective: Kylie Jenner makes over $450,000 a day. https://t.co/DfbolCgRAj — Kay ðŸ­ (@prettygirlkg_) March 20, 2021

According to a 2018 Business Insider article, her income was about $19,006 per hour which meant she made about $456,144 every 24 hours. Forbes reported she earned $166.5 million in 2018 before taxes and Celebrity Net Worth estimated Jenner’s net worth was $ 200 million that year. In 2020, Forbes estimated Kylie Jenner's net worth to be $590 million which meant she earned much more than $450K per day now.

Promo Image Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

