Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Pregnant With Second Child In An Emotional Video; Watch

As the fans have been speculating Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, it will be a delightful piece of news for all of them as she recently confirmed her pregnancy through a heart-touching video. She added a 1.30 minutes long video in which she depicted her journey from receiving her pregnancy results as positive to living her pregnancy days with her partner Travis Scott and daughter, Stormi.

When is Kylie Jenner's due date?

For those wondering how many months Kylie Jenner is pregnant, you will have to wait for a long while as she hasn’t posted any updates about it. Kylie Jenner shared a video clip revealing her pregnancy and also giving a glimpse of her baby bump that depicted that she is in the early stages of her pregnancy.

In the video, she first shared a glimpse of her pregnancy test that displayed ‘pregnant’ and later showed how Travis Scott hugged her belly when she revealed the news to him. She was further seen visiting her doctor with Scott and their daughter, Stormi, where the doctor revealed that she was just a few days away from getting a heartbeat of her baby. It was then depicted how she revealed the sonography pictures to her mother and she broke down the minute she learned that Kylie Jenner was pregnant. Kylie Jenner and her close ones also celebrated her pregnancy by gathering over a lavish dinner as seen in the video.

Many fans and celebrity artists took to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post and poured in tons of love and best wishes for her. Many of them congratulated her on being pregnant with her second child while many others stated that they already knew that she was pregnant. Even Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, reacted to her post emotionally and stated ‘Crying all over again what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!’. Another celebrity artist, Johnny Cyrus, also took to the comment section, congratulated Kylie, and wrote 'so happy for you - you and Travis are wonderful parents and I bet Stormi is so excited!!!!’. Many other celebrity artists such as Heather Sanders, Jesus Guerrero, and others congratulated Kylie and dropped in hearts and flying kiss emojis for her.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Stormi, after 10 months of their relationship. The couple later parted ways in October 2019 but they now appear to be together. The couple had reportedly never got married and are now set to welcome their second baby together.

IMAGE: AP