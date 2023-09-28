Kylie Jenner Divides The Internet With Latex Open-toe Footwear At Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner recently made a style statement at Paris Fashion Week with two stunning and distinct outfits. In one of her appearances, the reality star graced the City of Lights in an all-white ensemble. However, netizens were unhappy with her sartorial choice and criticised her for her attire.

3 things you need to know

The Paris Fashion Week occurs twice a year.

The Spring/Summer collection commenced on September 25 and will conclude on October 3.

Brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Givenchy among others show their spring summer 2024 collection at iconic Parisian venues.

Decoding Kylie Jenner's all-white look at Paris Fashion Week

The focal point of Kylie Jenner's look was a form-fitting white midi dress from Sportmax's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The bodycon dress featured short sleeves and a unique tie detail that was wrapped around her and flowed like a narrow cape behind her.

Kylie Jenner is seen in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/94IQnu8kEe — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 26, 2023

She completed her outfit with white knee-high boots with an open-toe cutout from the same Sportmax collection. To accentuate her look, Jenner added a shaggy neon pink and sherbet orange shawl, a white top-handle bag from Amina Muaddi, a gold Cartier bracelet, and black shades.

Netizens' reaction to Kylie Jenner's look

Kylie Jenner's fashion choices often spark a flurry of opinions on social media. This time, she received a mixed response on social media. Many expressed disapproval, with one user commenting, "don't make these shoes a thing," while another said, "I'd look so stupid wearing this." Not only her shoes, the reality star also received criticism for her entire outfit, with one user saying, "don't make the whole outfit a thing. Not her best look." However, some fans also showered praise, referring to her as a "Goddess" and a "Legend" who can "pull off any look."