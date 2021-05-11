Kylie Jenner Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Massive Shoe Collection; Check Out

Keeping Up With Kardashians star Kylie Jenner gave a peek into her shoe collection. The 23-year-old model, who once co-launched Steve Madden's shoe and handbag line Madden Girl, sure has a huge collection of footwear in different styles and colors. The reality star took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a photo of her 'fittings' which consisted of a slew of branded heels, sandals, stilettoes, and slippers. Take a look-

A look at Kylie Jenner's massive shoe collection

In Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post, she shared a photo of her footwear was neatly aligned on the floor in three rows and columns showcasing her colossal collection. According to the image, the makeup Moghul owns a pair of red Prada sandals, strappy Dior heels, pink and green Alexandre Vauthier amber ghost transparent heels, and several others branded footwear. Kylie Cosmetics owner wrote a simple caption upon flaunting her shoe collection and wrote "fittings" with a blue butterfly, rainbow, and sky with the stars emoticons. Take a look-

A sneak peek into Kylie Jenner's Instagram

On the occasion of Mother's day on Sunday, Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to express how much she loved being her daughter Stormi's mother. The Life of Kylie star shared some rare pictures with her 3-year-old while she was growing up. Dressed in matching swimsuits in the first picture, Kylie was seen holding the little one in her arms while they dipped their legs in the water sitting on the edge of a swimming pool. In the second picture, she was seen brushing the teeth of Stormi, and both of them dressed in their night suits. She also included a solo shot of Stormi at an in-home bowling alley. She wrote in the caption, "I love being your mommy" with a white heart emoticon.

A couple of days before that Kylie had shared an adorable photo of her daughter Stormi. In the image, Stormi was seen sleeping under a white woollen blanker while her doting mother captured her. Kylie's hand with the long nails painted with multiple colors can be seen in the picture, as she pats her little one's back while she slept. Along with the photo, she added an endearing caption and wrote "the sweetest love".

