Kylie Jenner Goes "crazy With The Baking", Shares Pictures Of Mouthwatering Treats

Reality TV star and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of some mouthwatering treats. Jenner recently got back from NYC, where she travelled with her recently rekindled flame, Travis Scott. As per Jenner's recent posts, the Kylie Cosmetics Mogul seems to have gone all out with baking special treats at home.

Jenner shared a picture of some delicious-looking chocolate muffins on her Instagram story, yesterday. The model seems to have baked a lot of muffins, as she shared the picture with the words "went crazy with the baking today". Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram story below -

After letting fans know that she had baked more than what she planned on, Jenner then went on to show fans glimpses of just how "crazy" she had gone with the baking. She also shared a picture of some delicious-looking chocolate chip cookies she baked. Take a look -

Apart from cookies and muffins, it seems that Jenner did not stop there. She also seemed to have baked what looked like grains in a traditional rice cake. Take a look -

Jenner first shared an image of some delicious-looking sushi. The picture featured a plate of simple and elegant-looking fish sushi along with another plate of Sushi Maki. The business mogul did not update fans on whether she cooked this. However, it looked delicious, regardless. Take a look -

Kylie Jenner's latest news

Kylie Jenner made headlines when she appeared with her ex-partner and rapper Travis Scott, on Tuesday, at the Parsons Benefit in NYC. The Astroworld rapper was being honored at the event. The couple walked the red carpet together and seemed to have gotten back together.

The on-again/off-again pair split in 2019 and walked the red carpet together. The couple was also spotted posing for photos together. Scott even gave Jenner a special shout-out in his speech, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much", a term of endearment he used when they were together.

Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her on-again/off-again beau. The two could be seen standing together in the photo, with Scott standing behind Jenner, holding her by the waist. She shared the photo with the caption, "24 hours in NYC".

Image - Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.