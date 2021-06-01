Last Updated:

Kylie Jenner Indulges In Waterplay With Daughter Stormi; Watch!

Kylie Jenner gives fans a sneak peek into her fun time with adorable daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott where they are seen spending some good time

American personality Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on late Monday, May 31, 2021, to share an adorable video that is too cute to miss. The KUWTK actor gave fans a sneak peek into her fun time with adorable daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott where the latter two can be seen throwing water balloons at Kylie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner shared a series of videos where one can see Travis filling water in the balloons. As he fills water in the balloons, Stormi soon pulls out a balloon and throws it towards Kylie, who runs away asking her to throw the water balloon on her. Later, Travis and Kylie soon start to run behind Kylie and throw water balloons at her. In the last video, Travis and Stormi throw a balloon at Kylie and leave her drenched! The duo and their 3-year-old daughter are spending Memorial Day in Houston with the rapper's family. Watch the video below.

 

Stormi is the daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner's Instagram is full of glimpses into her personal and professional lives. She frequently posts photos of herself spending beautiful moments with her daughter. She recently shared an adorable photo of Stormi. Kylie Jenner's daughter can be seen in the photo riding a white and blue horse in a play zone. She simply added a white heart as a caption. Take a look.

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

 

Kylie has a close relationship with her daughter. Stormi is 'her legacy,' she said recently in an interview with Tmrw magazine. She stated that she is raising her to be intelligent, kind, and determined. She also mentioned that Stormi will only take over Kylie Cosmetics if she wants to. In the interview, the supermodel also discussed parenting. She stated that "becoming a mother was the biggest change" in her life. She asserted that she has grown tremendously as a person and will continue to do so every day. She admitted that she enjoys learning and that she strives to be the best person she can be.

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

