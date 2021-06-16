Kylie Jenner Is Still His Love Says Travis, Kelly Opening Up On RHOC: Hollywood Recap

A lot happened in the entertainment world across the seas today, June 16, 2021. From Travis Scott declaring his love for Kylie Jenner, to Kelly Rhode breaking her silence on RHOC. Read on the know exactly what transpired in the world of entertainment today.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?

Kylie Jenner, an American reality star, has become the main topic of conversation since she was photographed out and about with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. On June 15, 2021, the couple, along with their toddler Stormi Webster, joined the Parsons Benefit and yet again took over the internet. While accepting an accolade, Travis also paid a tribute to Kylie. He even went so far as to call her 'wifey' while expressing his love for her.

Kelly Dodd speaks out on RHOC

The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future ❤️🍊 #RHOC — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 16, 2021

Kelly Dodd has announced that she will not be appearing on the Real Housewives of Orange County. According to ET on Tuesday, the television personality, who has been a member of RHOC since season 11 in 2016, will no longer remain a participant of the series. Speaking about her departure, she said that the last five years on the show had been great for her and she was thankful for all the love she had received on the show. She continued to say that she was sure the future had great things in store for her.

Kim Kardashian's wish for North

Kim Kardashian wished her ‘first baby’ North on her birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. She posted pictures of the two of them together at different stages from the Steven Klein Jackie O shoot. She wrote, “My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!".

Rita Moreno on Facing Latina Stereotypes and 'Tumultuous' Relationship With Marlon Brando

Rita Moreno has had a long and eventful journey in Hollywood. She has written an autobiography where one can read her experiences and the hardships she has faced in the industry. She revealed that she suffered because of her race and gender in the industry. She also spoke about how difficult her relationship with ‘womanizer’ Marlon Brando was and how she even wanted to commit suicide when she was with him.

Amber Heard's 'tough' training for Aquaman 2

Amber Heard shared a video of herself where she showed that she was training really hard for her role in Aquaman 2. She said that she was working very hard to get the physique she wanted for the film. She even incorporated a clever pun into her caption.

