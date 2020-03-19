Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner's Rock Vs Rap Apparel: All You Need To Know

Celebrities Kendall and Kylie Jenner have a huge fan following on social media. Their products are instantly purchased by millions of fans. Although most people think about how they rule the fashion and beauty world now, they have faced some tough times in the past to reach where they are today. Listed below are the details on Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Rock Vs Rap apparel.

All about Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Rock Vs Rap apparel

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner had initially come up with their clothing line and had unveiled some vintage rock T-shirts with their Instagram face superimposed over some of the major rap and rock's icons. This marketing strategy didn't work for them. In fact, it had the opposite effect as they had to remove all photographs and take down the T-shirts from their website. Some of the pictures used were of top rap and rock icons like Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Pink Floyd, the Doors, Kiss and Led Zeppelin.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

The T-shirts went online and were sold on their website for $125 each. The strategy was not well received by fans and many designers and families of the artists. The Jenners had to face many negative comments from various people on their social media handles. They even had to take the campaign down and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner apologized online. One of the comments was by Sharon Osbourne, the wife of iconic metal musician Ozzy Osbourne. She spoke of how the girls had no right to involve themselves with music icons.

Later, the girls not only took down the T-shirts from their website but also wiped out all promotional photos from their respective Instagram handles. Although some of the fans did show some encouragement to the campaign, many families of the music artists were very upset about the subject. Kendall and Kylie spoke of how they were not trying to offend anyone but only trying to showcase they were big fans of the artists.

