Kylie Jenner Makes Cinnamon Vanilla Waffles For Daughter Stormi; Shares Glimpses On IG

On May 25, 2021, Kylie Jenner took to her official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her recent cooking session. The supermodel shared a self-recorded video where she can be seen making cinnamon vanilla waffles for her daughter, Stormi Webster. She uploaded three short videos sharing a glimpse of the waffles in making. In the last video, one can see she has made the waffles in Mickey Mouse's shape.

Kylie Jenner makes Cinnamon Vanilla Waffles

In the first video, Kylie can be seen mixing the batter for making the waffles. As for the caption, she wrote, "Cinnamon vanilla waffles for my" with a heart emoticon. The second displayed her pouring the batter into the Mickey Mouse-shaped waffle maker. The reality star also gave a glimpse of the outcome, a golden brown coloured Cinnamon vanilla waffle.

The beauty mogul shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner's Instagram is filled with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. She often shares snaps from her intimate moments with her daughter. Recently, she dropped an adorable picture featuring Stormi. In the picture, Kylie Jenner's daughter can be seen sitting on a white and blue coloured horse, enjoying a ride in a play zone. As for the caption, she simply dropped a white heart.

A glimpse of Kylie Jenner's latest posts

On February 1, 2021, Kylie celebrated Stormi's birthday with an Instagram post. She dropped a series of adorable pictures featuring her daughter. She can be seen walking on the beach, posing with her mother Kylie and father Travis.

Kylie shares a close bond with her daughter. Recently in an interview with Tmrw magazine, she stated that Stormi is 'her legacy'. She said that she is raising her to be smart, kind and driven. She also suggested that Stormi will take over Kylie Cosmetics someday only if she wants to. The supermodel, in the interview, also opened up about parenting. She said that 'becoming a mom was the biggest change' for her. She revealed that she has grown so much as a person and will continue to grow every day. She admitted she loves learning and is trying to be the best person she can be.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.