Kylie Jenner Makes Father's Day 2021 Extra Special For Travis Scott With A Fete; See Pics

Cosmetics Mogul Kylie Jenner left no stone unturned to celebrate with Travis Scott on Father's Day 2021 in the most extravagant way. On Monday, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star gave fans a sneak-peek into her Father's Day celebration with her former beau and their munchkin, Stormi Webster, on Instagram. From exquisite floral arrangements to candlelit dinner and spending quality time together as a family, check out some insider photographs from Kylie, Travis and Stormi's Father's Day celebration below.

Here's taking a look inside Travis Scott's Father's Day celebration with Kylie & Stormi

After walking the red carpet of the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit together last week, sensational rapper Travis Scott reunited with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster last Sunday to celebrate Father's Day 2021. To make the special day even more special for her toddler's father, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics went all out to get her bel-air LA mansion decorated with various types of flower arrangements, candles and balloons as she hosted the eight-time Grammy-nominated artist for the entire day. Yesterday, i.e. June 21, 2021, along with sharing a video of a giant globe-like structure made out of sunflowers on her Instagram Stories, Kylie wrote, "In honour of father's day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments".

The 23-year-old socialite's following Instagram Stories from her family's Sunday festivities included photos and videos of the extravagant décor arranged by her for Travis and a few glimpses of Stormi's aww-dorable moments with her beloved father. Some of the decorations comprised of blue balloons hung on the wall by the window that spelt out "Happy Dads Day" as well as a blue-rose arrangement that read "Daddy".

Furthermore, the Kar-Jenner sister also shared a photograph of a couple of heart-shaped cookies, probably baked by Kylie and Stormi for the latter's dad. In addition to that, the reality star also decorated other rooms with sunflowers and roses arranged in beautiful heart formations for Travis. The floral heart arrangements led to a candlelit dinner spot for the family to spend some we-time together.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, ahead of giving netizens a peek into her celebration with Travis and Stormi, Kylie Jenner had also penned a heartfelt note for the SICKO MODE hitmaker on Father's Day. She shared a mushy photo with the 30-year-old on her Instagram handle and wrote, "happy father’s day @travisscott one day isn’t enough to honour the dad you are". Kylie also added, "We are so blessed to have you".

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram post below:

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

