Kylie Jenner Makes History; Becomes First Woman To Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram and some of his statistics involve 800 goals for club and country. While the football legend has been around for two decades, the second-most followed person on the social media platform is just 24 years old. Kylie Jenner became only the third person to hit the 300 million mark on Instagram, thus becoming the only woman to reach the milestone.

Be it Lionel Messi or Beyonce, hugely popular figures across the globe, who have earned success in different fields, have been left behind. Here's a scale of the model entrepreneurs achievement:

Kylie Jenner becomes 3rd person & 1st woman to hit 300 million followers on Instagram

While Cristiano Ronaldo is far ahead as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, with 460 million followers, Kylie Jenner now is second on the list with 300 million followers.

She has overtaken numerous names, who were among the top-followed names over the past couple of years.

Behind one football legend, Kylie is ahead of another football legend, Lionel Messi, who also stands third on the most-followed list with 300 million followers.

A wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who has a career of close three decades, is below Kylie Jenner in the most-followed list at 289 million followers.

Kylie leaves some of the most popular names of the music world, like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Beyonce behind one of the list. They have 289 million, 288 million and 231 million followers respectively.

The most-followed male celebrity from the music world, Justin Bieber too is behind Kylie Jenner, as he has 214 followers on Instagram.

Kylie is also ahead of half-sister Kim Kardashian, who had perhaps earned more fame with their Keeping Up with the Kardashians show. The senior has 278 million followers.

Kylie Jenner's rise to fame over the last decade

Kylie Jenner, who first shot to the limelight with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, later expanded her following with numerous fashion endeavours, launching her cosmetic brand and more. In 2019, it was reported that she had become the 'youngest self-made billionaire'.

On the personal front, she is currently expecting her second child, with singer Travis Scott.

