Kylie Jenner Named Forbes' Youngest Billionaire For Second Time In A Row

The magazine Forbes released its annual list of the World's Billionaires recently. This list is made after looking at the net worths of the world's richest individuals. Kylie Jenner has retained her position on the top of the list the second time in a row for the youngest billionaire in the world.

It's the Kylie Jenner rule

Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, as per the Forbes annual list. In 2019, Kylie Jenner had taken this top position from the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. Mark was 23 when he made to the top of the list, as per a news source.

Kylie Jenner is just 22. She is proclaimed as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire. Kylie had sold 51% of her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics in November 2020, which was for USD 600 million. This sale notched up the value of her business up to USD 1.2 billion. Her net worth according to the news portal is also USD 1.2 billion.

When Forbes gave the title of 'self-made' to Kylie last year, they received a lot of backlash from the people. They were questioned about Kylie being self-made as she already belonged to the most famous and wealthiest of families in the world. As per a news source, Forbes had later clarified that Jenner built her business and did not inherit it.

She is also the youngest and the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She is the step-sister to the three Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe. Victoria's Secret model Kendall Jenner is her sister. They are the daughters of Kris Jenner. Below is the 2018 cover of the Forbes magazine.

Kylie Jenner is followed by Alexandra Andresen who is 23 and Katharina Andresen, 24, as per a news source. The two are a part of the investment industry. The two are Norweigian heiresses of Ferd, owned by their father Johan H. Andresen Jr.

