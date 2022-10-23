Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Postpartum Struggles: 'I Cried Nonstop All Day...'

Kylie Jenner and her rapper-partner Travis Scott welcomed their second baby, a son, earlier this year, on February 2. The couple, who also share a four-year-old daughter Stormi, named their son Wolf Webster but announced to change it a few days later. Recently, Kylie Jenner opened up about her postpartum struggles and how she dealt with them.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner opened up about her postpartum struggles before her elder sister Kendall Jenner. During the episode, Jenner sat with her supermodel sister and talked about how she could not stop crying after welcoming her second baby.

She said, "I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks." The beauty mogul further ensured that she is better now and revealed she began to feel better six weeks after giving birth. She said, "After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had the case of the blues." Kylie further revealed that she does not cry every day anymore and added that she had a case of "baby blues."

Kylie Jenner reveals why she named her son Wolf

According to a report by Page Six, Kylie Jenner opened up about the reason behind naming her and Travis Scott's son Wolf on an episode of The Kardashians. The American socialist revealed she chose the name Wolf for her baby boy after she felt pressured, but later regretted it.

Jenner revealed she and Scott did not think of a name as they thought they will land on one soon after they will see their son. However, it did not, and since the couple had to sign the birth certificate, they named their son Wolf Webster. Jenner added her elder sister Khloe Kardashian came up with the name which they picked.

She said, "We thought it (baby's name) was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t." She continued, "Then … we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name or Social Security number — so I felt the pressure to choose a name." "Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf. I liked the WW. We put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?'" she added.

Image: AP