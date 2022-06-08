Kylie Jenner Poses In Gaultier's 'Naked Bikini' Top As She Advocates 'Free The Nipple'

Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm with a recent Instagram post, where she was seen posing in a graphic bikini top having a pair of breasts printed on it. The 24-year-old donned French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier’s creation, which comes in collaboration with stylist Lotta Volkova. It retails for $325, as per Page Six. The bikini top comes with a pair of naked bottoms that aren't visible in the close-up glimpses.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie dropped two close-up glimpses of the naked bikini and wrote, "free the nipple." The garment is made of stretch nylon and includes a nude bikini bottom in a beige tone. Take a look.

The post received mixed reactions from fans and celebrities, as some were baffled by how real the bikini looked. One netizen wrote, "Almost throught this was real," while another mentioned, "Woke up and chose shock value.” She was also hailed by many for advocating 'Free The Nipple.'

Meanwhile, the designer's line also includes a Naked Maxi Dress worth $680. Other highlights from the collection are a $1,385 worth blazer having cutouts at the breast, 'cheeky peekaboo pants' as well as varied versions of Gaultier's cone bra.

This isn't the first time Kylie is flaunting Gaultier's designs. During her 2019 vacation in Turks and Caicos, the reality star shared a picture of herself in a vintage 'Venus de Milo' swimsuit that had an image of a 'marble sculpture’s topless torso', according to Page Six. The suit cost about $590.

Kylie has reportedly lost 40 pounds following the birth of her second child with Travis Scott. While it was revealed that her son's name is Wolf, Jenner shared a note stating otherwise. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore we just really didn't feel like it was him. just wanted to share because I keep seeing wolf everywhere" (sic)," she mentioned.

More about 'Free The Nipple' campaign

The campaign aims to highlight how men and women should be given the same rights when it comes to freedom and protection. It promotes gender equality and opposes sexual objectification faced by women.

The movement, which encourages women to not hide their breasts, has been supported by celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, and several others.

