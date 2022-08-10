Kylie Jenner Receives Flak Over Sharing Travis Scott's Raging Clip Post Astroworld Tragedy

American rapper Travis Scott had his first major arena show last weekend since the Astroworld tragedy. This was his major solo show which was attended by his partner Kylie Jenner and 4-year-old daughter Stormi. The 25-year-old billionaire shared several photographs and clips from the show on her social media channels, which also included a video of Stormi watching her dad perform on stage. Kylie shared another post that sparked a fierce backlash as she filmed Travis raging backstage after the grand show.

In the video, Kylie, who is recording, could be heard laughing as a shirtless Scott repeatedly screams while kicking a door. Some people, seemingly from the rapper's team, could be seen spraying champagne on him as they cheer, "Biggest in the world". Sharing the video, the Kylie Cosmetics owner wrote, "Aww". The post drew major flak from the netizens, as evident from the comments section.

A netizen took to the comment section and asked, "Imagine ur kids watching the 6th slide", another one commented, "What's wrong with Travis?", while an Instagram user wrote, "That second last video is so embarrassing". A netizen commented, "He’s always hanging his head! Until he’s on stage getting his fans ready to fight each other ! A wasted talented individual who can’t get out of the gutter !", while a person wrote, "He’s not a good person he’s a killer"I don't understand this is how they celebrate!!!!!!.... seems crazy and those attitudes are not normal... And the truth I don't understand wasn't the man being investigated for his previous concert?" Seemingly, people accused Scott and Jenner of being 'disrespectful' to the victims of Astroworld.

Astroworld Tragedy

On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people — including a 9-year-old child — died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. Not only this, hundreds of people were injured during the deadly crowd surge at the annual event, produced by Travis Scott. The rapper was accused of inciting the crows during his headline performance and it was reported that he continued performing for 37 minutes after the festival was declared a mass casualty incident.

In a conversation with the American Radio Host Charlamagne tha God, Travis said, "I’m the face of the festival, I’m an artist. So yeah, the media… They wanna put it on me."

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner