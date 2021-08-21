Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott and the Kardashian-Jenner family is 'thrilled' about the news, sources have revealed. According to Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed the news of the reality TV star's pregnancy although an official announcement from Kylie Jenner is still awaited.

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?

The Kylie Jenner pregnancy news comes days after the theory began doing the rounds on social media when the makeup mogul celebrated her 24th birthday. Netizens pointed out a number of irregularities in the KUWTK star's posts. With a following of 275 million, Kylie has been extremely active on Instagram, however, for her 24th birthday, not a single photo of her from the celebrations was shared by any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Suspecting her birthday Instagram video, in which she sports a green dress, neon-tipped nails and slick black hair, fans noted that the picture is at least 2 months old and was actually taken at a brunch and painting class. A fan noted, "Kylie is pregnant. She's never had the same nails for over a month...she is now showing a baby bump and won't be posting body pics that are recent."

Kylie Jenner's first pregnancy

Although the star had rebuked the rumours of getting back with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in May, she began posting a series of photos with the rapper in July. The photos had sparked rumours that the two were trying to rekindle their romance since Kylie was pregnant.

A secret pregnancy would come as no surprise this time around since the star, who is a mother to three-year-old Stormi Webster, had kept her pregnancy under the wraps last time as well. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017 and were first spotted having fun at the music festival, Coachella, together. The couple soon welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, a pregnancy that Kylie had managed to hide well.

Both Travis Scott and Kylie share a close bond with their daughter Stormi Webster. Recently in an interview with Tmrw magazine, Kylie stated that Stormi is 'her legacy' and said that she is raising her to be smart, kind and driven. She also suggested that Stormi will take over Kylie Cosmetics someday only if she wants to.