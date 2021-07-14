Kylie Jenner Reveals 3-year-old Stormi's Ideas To Launch A 'secret Brand'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's Stormi Webster is a billionaire in the making, just like her mother. As the youngest Jenner sister is busy revamping her beauty lien Kylie Cosmetics, her toddler Stormi Webster is also brainstorming ideas for her own business ventures. Dishing on her daughter's ideas, Kylie Jenner announced her new 'secret brand'.

The young entrepreneur started Kylie cosmetic in 2015 and went on to become a billionaire, according to Forbes, at the age of 21. While its net worth touched $700 million in 2020, the young star is gearing up for an overhaul of the brand including its packaging, formulas, and website. Documenting the whole process, Jenner shared the video in two-part series on her Youtube channel titled 'Inside Kylie Cosmetics'.

In the video, the young entrepreneur also discussed the importance of role models and inspiring women in her that influenced her to start her business. Featuring Kris Jenner, the duo talked about Stormi Webster having strong men and women to look up in her life. While showing around her headquarters in the video, the young star reached an area designated for her daughter decorated with a pink and white table set for kids.

The 23-year-old revealed that Stormi works at the table and gets all her business ideas there. Without revealing a lot of details, Jenner said that Stormi might launch a new 'secret brand' of her own very soon. She also stated that a team has been working behind the idea and pushing it towards execution. Fans are now eager to see what the Jenner mother-daughter duo has in store for the beauty world. However, this news did not come as a surprise for the fans as Jenner had filed for multiple trademarks under her daughter's name including 'Kylie Baby' in 2019.

Following the release of the two-part series on her youtube, Kylie took to her Instagram to announce the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics at 9 PM PST. She also urged her fans to stay tuned to her website as she would conducting a special live session. She also shared a sneak peek at the new lip glosses being released at the relaunch.

