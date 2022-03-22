As the fans were delighted to learn about the name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy a while ago, she recently announced that they were no longer going ahead with that name. Kylie Jenner posted a note on social media revealing that their son's name wasn't Wolf anymore. She even released a video on YouTube depicting her journey from the time she learned she was pregnant to the time she finally delivered her baby boy.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy was born on 2 February 2022. They already have a daughter together named Stormi. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle a while ago and wrote 'Wolf Webster' on her Instagram story while announcing the name of their baby boy. Their baby boy was born one day after they celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter.

Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name is not Wolf anymore

Kylie Jenner recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram story stating that their son's name isn't Wolf Webster anymore. She further stated the reason behind changing the name and added that they just really didn't feel like it was him and added that she just wanted to share this because she was seeing a wolf everywhere.

The note read, "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISNT WOLF ANYMORE WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE" (sic)

Moreover, Kylie Jenner even shared a series of photos in which she depicted glimpses of her pregnancy days to her baby shower. She even announced the release of her video which was for the love for their son. The video gave beautiful glimpses of her memories from the time she learned that she was pregnant to the family celebrations, revealing the good news to her loved ones and much more.

Kylie Jenner also posted pictures of herself while flaunting her baby bump in which she can be seen sporting an all-black look as the sunshine poured all over her. Have a look-

