Did Kylie Jenner Reveal Her Baby's Name While Sharing Pics From Kourtney-Travis' Wedding?

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy into their lives in February. Just hours after his birth, Kylie Jenner took to social media to seemingly unveil the name of her second child 'Wolf'. However, just a week later, Kylie put out yet another story on Instagram, stating that 'Wolf' isn't the name of her baby boy. Now, after retracting the original name of the newborn, both Kylie and Travis have remained hush about the little munchkin's name.

Did Kylie Jenner reveal the name of her son?

Recently, the beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning photos from her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebrations in Italy. In the new photos, Kylie was accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, as the two enjoyed some quality time at the family yacht party. For the occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics owner opted for a stunning body-hugging floral dress with her sleek hair left open. Meanwhile, daughter Stormi wore a breezy white frock and sneakers.

From holding each other's hand to Stormi clicking Jenner's photo, the mother-daughter pair appear to have spent a gala time together. However, what stole the limelight was the beauty mogul's caption which made fans believe Jenner has revealed the baby's name. She wrote, "Just me, storm, and coconut travelling the world together."

Netizens react

Sister Khloe Kardashian highlighted the minute detail of her caption and responded "I love you three", before adding "Coconut is too cute." Fans of Kylie also began to theorize that 'Coconut' is the new name of the little munchkin. One wrote, "Name new baby is coconut for sure," another asked, "Kylieee mi love, is it coconut from wolf webster?". One more added, "HIS NAME IS COCONUT?" Take a look at it below:

To mark the birth of their child, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of her baby's little hand. She used her son's birth date to caption the post with a blue heart emoticon. Just hours after his birth, Kylie wrote 'Wolf' on her Instagram story with a slew of heart emoticons.

Kylie Jenner previously also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note stating that their son's name isn't Wolf Webster anymore. She further added the reason behind changing the name and explained the couple didn't feel like it was him. The note read, "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore we just really didn't feel like it was him. just wanted to share because I keep seeing wolf everywhere" (sic).

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner