Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Obsession With Makeup Started After A Boy Insulted Her Lips

Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner in the recent episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians reunion talked about her obsession with her lip makeup kits and how a remark from an unnamed boy pushed her to overline her lips. She also revealed her insecurity and how people criticised her for the same in her younger days. Read further to know more.

Kylie Jenner talks about her insecurity

Kylie talked about how her love for makeup began because she was insecure about her lips. She said that she had really small lips and she didn't think of it much until a boy she was dating pointed it out. She revealed that the guy told her that she is a good kisser, but has really small lips or something on the same end. She further added that she felt like she was "unkissable".

Talking about her obsession with makeup and founding Kylie Cosmetics, she said that she got obsessed with makeup and used to overline her lips which made her feel confident. After she made her revelation, the family was surprised and further suggested that she named one of her famous lip kits after the boy in question. Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner jokingly said that she should do a collaboration with him.

More about Kylie Jenner's lip kits

The makeup mogul started her company in the year 2015 when she was 18 years old. As per Forbes, she was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire in the year 2019. After the controversy, the magazine went back to check her net worth and took back the claim. She still holds the title of millionaire after she sold a chunk of the business to Coty for US$600 million in 2019.

Earlier, Kylie Jenner unveiled a new lip kit for her Kylie Cosmetics line, ahead of its relaunch. She took to her Instagram account to make the announcement and wrote, "MEET THE NEW LIP KIT. smudge resistant, vegan, lightweight, 8 hour wear! gave @kyliecosmetics a little makeover. #ComingSoon,”, while sharing the video of the new lip kit. Have a look at her post below.

IMAGE: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

