Kylie Jenner Reveals How To Pronounce Her 11-month-old Son Aire's Name

Kylie Jenner, the celebrity model and influencer, revealed on January 22 how to pronounce the name of her baby ‘Aire’. Jenner shares the 11-month-old Aire Webster with American rapper Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner revealed the baby’s name on Instagram on Saturday.

Jenner’s update account, KylieSnapchat, commented on the picture of the star’s second child. The account posed a question, asking "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie Jenner replied back with seeming enthusiasm, saying in all caps that it is pronounced “AIR” alongside a heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son Aire back in February 2022. Initially, they had named him ‘Wolf Jacques’. However, they later retracted the name in an Instagram Story, saying that it doesn’t feel like Wolf’s vibe anymore, adding that she updated fans about his name because she was starting to see the name catch on everywhere.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him,” said Kylie Jenner. She added, “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kylie Jenner hadn’t revealed whether only the name Wolf was discarded or is Jacques not the name for the star as well. However, Aire’s grandmother Kris Jenner addressed the second son of Travis, and Kylie is called “Aire Webster” in the comments.

Khloe Kardashian also took to the post to comment and addressed the baby boy as “The king!!! Young king!!!!!” along with a crown, white heart, goat, another crown, and a heart emoji. Hailey Bieber also commented on the post, saying “Aire angel” along with a lot of crying face emojis.

Kylie Jenner held off on revealing Aire’s name

During a September appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kylie Jenner revealed that they had already decided and started using a new name, but they’re taking their time before making the official announcement.

“We haven't officially legally changed the name,” she told host James Corden. She added “His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting.” Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner also share baby Stormi Webster, who is four years old.