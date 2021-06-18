Kylie Jenner Reveals Reason Behind Travis Scott's Limited Appearance On 'KUWTK'

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The spouses and boyfriends of the Kardashian and Jenner families have often appeared on their reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott was rarely seen on the show, despite him being the father of Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster. The reality show is soon coming to an end on June 24, 2021. The show recently had a reunion episode, and Kylie spoke about why Travis was rarely seen on the show.

Kylie Jenner on Travis Scott's rare appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

During part one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode, Kylie opened up about the reason for Travis Scott's absence from the show. Her reason was simple. She let him decide if he wanted to be filmed or not. Kylie left it to Travis' will about appearing on the show and did not force him to do so either.

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 after the two met at Coachella. Their daughter Stormi was born in February 2018, and the couple split in 2019. They have been dodging the breakup rumours since then. The duo has often been spotted together, co-parenting Stormi. A few days ago, Travis Scott called Kylie as his "wifey" and that comment just set the rumour mills running that Kylie and Travis are back together and that they are rekindling their romance.

More about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is the daughter of Kris Jenner and half-sister of the Kardashian sisters - Kourtney, Kim and Khloe. She is also the owner of Kylie Cosmetics. She was recently in news for filing trademarks for Kylie Skin. She is a doting mother to her and Travis' 3-year-old toddler Stormi Webster.

On the other hand, Travis Scott is a best-selling rapper. He is known for songs like Antidote and Butterfly Effect. The 29-year-old rapper has also received Grammy nominations for his albums. In 2020, he became the first artist on the Billboard 100 chart to have three songs debut at number 1 within one year.

(Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

