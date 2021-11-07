Kylie Jenner Says 'Travis Scott And I Are Devastated' Post Rapper's Astroworld Gig Tragedy

Chaos unfolded on Friday, November 5 evening at Astroworld Fest as fans attending the music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance and at least eight people were killed while several others were injured. Scott had earlier taken to his Twitter released a statement post the incident and said that he was 'absolutely devastated'. The rapper's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, has now broken her silence and released a statement via her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner breaks her silence post-Astrowolrd Fest tragedy

Kylie Jenner, who was present at the fest along with her daughter Stormi took to her Instagram and shared a statement. In her statement, she wrote that both, she and Travis were broken following the incident. Her statement read-

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or were affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming of performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Travis Scott releases statement after 8 killed in Astroworld fest

Travis Scott, who hails from Houston, released a statement via Twitter and revealed he is "extremely devastated." He also extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of those who lost their life. He wrote, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all."

Travis Scott went to perform at NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5. As he came to perform, chaos ensued as the sold-out concert with 50,000 people surged towards the stage. Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief reportedly told a news conference that the compression before the stage led to panic and caused the tragedy. The panic started around 9:15 pm as people began to fall unconscious. While some were suffering cardiac arrest, others felt suffocated in the "mass casualty incident."

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner