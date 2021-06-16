Kylie Jenner Shares A Cosy Pic With Ex Travis Scott; Fans Quip 'is This An Announcement?'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has always been a sensation among their fans and as the KUWTK star dropped in a sizzling photo of them together on social media, it left all the fans baffled. As the duo showcased a romantic pose together after they split a couple of years ago, fans began speculating whether they’d decided to patch things up between them.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 24 hours in NYC

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo with all her fans online which created a buzz among them about her patch up with her ex, Travis Scott. In the photo, she can be seen posing with Travis Scott with his hands on her waist as he hugged her from the back. She can be seen wearing a stunning green coloured front zipper bodycon dress along with a pair of see-through stilettos. On the other hand, Travis Scott can be seen sporting a black suit with a set of shiny black shoes.

Kylie Jenner captioned her post by stating “24 hours in NYC” as she was in New York City with Travis and their daughter Stormi for an event. Numerous fans took to Kylie Jenner’s photos on Instagram and dropped in compliments under her photo with Travis. Many of them were shocked to see the duo in a romantic pose post their break-up and began speculating whether they were back together. Some of the fans also dropped in questions in the comments section asking them whether they were announcing their patch up with this photo while others stated that they were giving major couple goals to them.

There were many celebrity artists who took to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post and stated that her NYC looks were their favourite while others referred to them as ‘mom+dad’. Even Khloe Kardashian added two crowns for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in the comment section while Chanel Mcfarlane added heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed she was at seeing them together in the photo. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kylie’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

