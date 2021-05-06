Kylie Jenner Shares A Glimpse Of Stormi While She Sleeps; Says, "sweetest Love"

Kylie Jenner is among the active celebrities on social media with a massive fan following on Instagram. She is known to be quite upfront about her personal life and often shares glimpses of her moments with family and friends. Just a short while ago, in her new Instagram post, she shared a candid picture of her daughter Stormi Webster sleeping. Kylie also shared a short but heartfelt note in the caption and the post soon received all kinds of warm reactions from fans, who sent their compliments for Stormi in their comments.

Kylie Jenner’s “sweetest love” featuring Stormi

While Kylie Jenner has posted pictures of her daughter Stormi on Instagram several times in the past, her new post shows Stormi in a deep slumber. She is seen resting by her mother’s side who captured the tender moment on camera. Kylie simply wrote in the caption, “the sweetest love”. Her fans promptly started sending their reactions to the candid picture, calling Stormi “cute” and praising the warm moment between Kylie and her daughter. Kylie had previously shared a few more pictures of her daughter, where both of them are seen relaxing in each other’s company.

Stormi was born to Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott during the brief period of their relationship. The relationship of Kylie and Travis was a highly speculated affair in the entertainment industry and they were regarded as one of the popular celebrity couples. However, their relationship did not work out and they parted ways from each other back in 2019. Certain rumours about their possible reconciliation have been going around in the past few weeks, but it has been confirmed by People that the two are not back together yet.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Kylie Jenner has appeared in quite a few TV shows and music videos in the last few years. She had made several appearances in the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Some of the other shows that she has appeared in includes Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Life of Kylie and she even featured in a cameo in the 2018 film Ocean’s 8. She is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.