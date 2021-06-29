Kylie Jenner Shares A Photo Of 'the Coolest' Stormi Webster As She Designs Her Cupcake

Kylie Jenner has more than 240 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most followed personalities on the social media platform. She keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life. The internet sensation has often posted photos of her three years old daughter, Stormi Webster

In the latest picture, Stormi is seen ready to eat her dessert as there are cupcakes in front of her. One of the delicacies even has her name on it. The kid is also trying to design her own cupcake as flavour corns are placed beside her and she seemingly tried her hand on one of the cupcakes to decorate it. Stormi Webster is wearing a baggy grey t-shirt with black cargo pants that has white stars. The setting of the table is all pink. Kylie Jenner called her girl, "the coolest" in the caption. Check out the photo below.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram post about her "coolest" daughter Stormi Webster caught much attention. Many users left hearty eyes and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Khloe Kardashian wrote that Stormi is also the cutest, and several people agreed. The post has crossed four million likes with more than 13k comments. Take a look at few replies below.

Kylie Jenner has time and again shared pictures of and with her daughter Stormi Webster. The mother and daughter duo spent time together, be it going out or celebrating a special occasion. Kylie Jenner's photos with Stormi have been adored by people. Check out a few of them below.

IMAGE: KYLIEJENNER INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.