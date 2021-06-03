Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Picture Of Stormi From 'bath Time'; See Pic

International star Kylie Jenner recently took to social media to share an adorable picture of her daughter, Stormi. In the picture shared, the little girl can be seen having some fun amidst her bath time while a close up click has been taken. In the caption for the post, Kylie Jenner has tagged Stormi’s newly created Instagram account named ‘Kylie Baby’, which already has thousands of followers, currently. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments for Stormi, as fans love these adorable updates.

Stormi’s bath time picture

Kylie Jenner recently updated her fans with a sweet picture of her daughter Stormi and the internet has been loving every part of it. In the picture posted, Stormi can be seen sitting in a ceramic bathtub while her body has been soaked in water. She can be seen spitting out water while attentively looking at the camera, with a blank expression on her face. Stormi Webster can also be spotted with short curly hair which evidently stands out in this picture. The prominent curls and their natural shine has managed to grab the attention of the fans as well.

In the caption for the post, Kylie Jenner has spoken about what is happening in the picture. She has written that the picture is from the ‘bath time’ she had with her baby, Stormi. She has also tagged Stormi’s freshly created Instagram account which already has more than 414k followers, even with zero pictures and videos. Have a look at the post on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, numerous people have complimented the candid picture, featuring Stormi. A few people have spoken highly of her hair texture and curls while a few other fans have used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

