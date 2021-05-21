Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Beach Pic Of Stormi With Her Body Buried Under The Sand

International reality star Kylie Jenner recently shared an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi from the beach. In the quirky photograph, Stormi’s body can be seen buried under the sand while her head pops out, making it look like it has been kept on the sand. Kylie has indicated in the caption that her daughter is spying with her little eye in this photograph. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for the little girl as they love to see her pictures on social media.

Kylie Jenner shares a Stormi click

International social media star Kylie Jenner recently shared a picture of her daughter Stormi on social media and fans seem to be loving it to the core. In the picture, Stormi is seen buried in the sand at a beach, which is a common fun practice amongst the people who visit the beach. It is considered a fun activity to try out as it immobilizes the entire body until someone gets the person out of the scene. In the picture, a bunch of sand digging equipment can be spotted in the background in the picture, giving it a colourful touch.

Stormi seems to be having a gala time in the sand as she is seen wearing a bright smile across her face. Her hair seems to be tied up into a messy bun while it looks like her head has been independently kept on the ground. She is also seen looking around the place, giving the picture a quirky effect.

In the caption for the post, Kylie Jenner has spoken about Stormi’s tendency to look around while she is in such a tricky position. She has mentioned that the girl is spying with her little eye in this click. Have a look at Stormi’s picture on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, various people can be seen speaking about how cute Stormi looks here. Some of the fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look:

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER INSTAGRAM

