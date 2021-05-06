Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Pic Of Daughter Sleeping; Says "The Sweetest Love"

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently uploaded an adorable post on social media that made her fans and followers go aww over the relationship she shared with her daughter Stormi. The 3-year-old often features on the beauty mogul's feed and in the recent picture, she was seen sleeping while her mother.

Kylie Jenner captures an adorable pic of Stormi

In the photo, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was seen sleeping as her mum captured her picture. Kylie's hands could be seen stroking Stormi in the picture as she slept. Kylie wrote "the sweetest love" with a white heart emoji in her caption as she shared the picture.

Fans react to Kylie Jenner's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Kylie Jenner's latest post and filled the comment section with messages. Most of the fans found the photo adorable and called Kylie's daughter cute. One fan left a comment saying that they were in love with the photo while another called Kylie and her daughter 'sweetest and warmest'.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dating?

Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram and shared a series of Instagram stories from Travis Scott's birthday bash. As seen in the video, Kylie Jenner was seen poking Travis Scott with her heels, while the rapper danced in front of her. Kylie Jenner also shared a glimpse of Travis Scott's performance at the club named LIV. Kylie Jenner's Insta stories also featured the duo's friends attending the party. The reality show star flew back to California on Monday. As per People, a source close to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared details about their current relationships status. Talking to the outlet, the source told that they were very close and affectionate. They added that the couple kept flirting throughout the party and looked happy together. They also revealed that Kylie and Travis clearly seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split back in 2019. The source close to the stars revealed that the couple, who has a daughter together, is not fully back together.

