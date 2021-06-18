Kylie Jenner Shares Current Status With Tyga, Says "we're Not Friends But We Are Okay"

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aka KUWTK finale episode aired on June 10, Thursday. However, the makers did not leave the fans disappointed. A Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion episode premiered on June 17, hosted by Andy Cohen. During the reunion episode that premiered on E!, Kylie Jenner revealed her current status with ex-boyfriend Tyga. While the mother of one cleared it out that there wasn't any hatred between the two, she also shared that they are in no way close.

Kylie Jenner shares where she stands with Tyga

Talking about the same, Kylie Jenner said, "We're not friends" and further added, "But we are OK". "If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him", said Kylie Jenner during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion episode. The special episode is featured in two parts.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga relationship

Kylie Jenner and Tyga began dating in October 2014. The couple had faced multiple highs and lows throughout their romance. According to E! News sources, in November 2015, the couple had briefly split up but had reunited less than a week later. Later that, Kylie Jenner confirmed that she was back on with Tyga during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She told Ellen, "No, honestly people have it all wrong, no. We're not broken up".

Again in May 2016, reports speculated that Kylie Jenner and Tyga had broken up again. However, as mentioned in an article by the portal, an insider told the outlet a month later that the pair was 100 per cent back on. The couple continued dating until April 2017, when they split for good. After their split, the KUWTK star moved on with rapper Travis Scott. The duo shares a 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner and Scott had also broken up but their patch up news is making rounds since the latter's birthday.

Kris Jenner shares why Keeping Up With the Kardashian ended. She said during the reunion,

I think we were all feeling a little overwhelmed, we had done it for so long," she said. "When I discussed it with each one of the girls and then as a group, Kim was somebody who said 'You know what, 20 is a really nice, beautiful number. Why don't we do the last season and see how we feel?

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER AND TYGA'S INSTAGRAM

