Kylie Jenner Shares Heartwarming Pictures With Daughter Stormi On Mother's Day, See Post

Keeping Up With Kardashian's star Kylie Jenner loves being the mother of her daughter Stormi Webster and her latest Instagram post is proof of that. While many celebrities wrote heartfelt wishes for their mothers on Mother's Day, the 23-year-old model took the opportunity to express she loved being a mother. After sharing her mother Kris Jenner's photo with Stormi on her Instagram story for mother's day, the doting mom shared a string of heartwarming moments with her daughter in an Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner shares cute moments with daughter Stormi

In the Instagram post from Sunday, May 9, Kylie Jenner shared some rare pictures with her 3-year-old while she was growing up. Dressed in matching swimsuits in the first picture, Kylie was seen holding the little one in her arms while they dipped their legs in the water sitting on the edge of a swimming pool. In the second picture, she was seen brushing the teeth of Stormi, and both of them dressed in their night suits. She also added a BTS from a photoshoot in which the makeup mogul was seen in peach swimwear whereas Stormi was seen in a woollen jumpsuit. She also included a solo shot of Stormi at an in-home bowling alley. She wrote in the caption "I love being your mommy" with a white heart emoticon.

Stormi Jenner's father Travis Scott also dedicated the post to wish his daughter's mother Kylie for mother's day. The Highest On The Moon singer penned a beautiful poem for Kylie's motherhood and shared a couple of cute moments of Kylie with Stormi. In the first image, Stormi was seen kissing her mother while they sat in a golf cart during a bright sunny day and the second picture was the same as Kylie's matching swimsuit photo with Stormi. Travis wrote in the caption "Of all the special things in life, The big ones and small, A mamas love and rage and tenderness, Is the most special of them all".

Travis Scott's mother's day dedication post to Kylie Jenner received heartfelt wishes from his and Kylie's fans alike. Other than Kylie herself, the Kardashian family also went on to comment on his post. Her older sister Kendall Jenner showered her love by dropping a face with a cowboy hat, a red heart, and puppy dog eyes emoticons. Her half-sister Khloe Kardashian also dropped several puppy dog eyes emoticons in the comments.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

