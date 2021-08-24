Kylie Jenner Shares No-bump Swimsuit Snaps Amid Second Pregnancy Speculations

American media personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm with rumours about her second pregnancy with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott doing rounds, last week. While sources close to Kylie revealed the news, Kylie recently posed for her new swimwear brand. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum flaunted her flat belly in several bikini shoots and raised a question about her speculated pregnancy among fans.

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?

Kylie Jenner, on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share some snaps from her recent photoshoot. The media personality was seen donning a bunch of swimsuits in her stories and posts. In her post, Kylie Jenner wore a two-piece orange coloured swimsuit. In another photo, Kylie Jenner was seen posing in a yellow coloured monokini for her new swimwear brand. In one video, Kylie wore a red two-piece and wrote, "Can't wait" for the launch of her brand. In the photo, Kylie showed off her flat belly and raised a question among her fans: "is Kylie Jenner pregnant?". As per Daily Mail, Kylie's photos were taken one month ago. Along with swimsuits, Kylie Jenner bikini brand also includes a line of swimming goggles, sunglasses, cover-ups, footwear, and beach bags. Moreover, she will also launch towels, headwear, and outdoor blankets under her new brand.

Details about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy

Last week, Page Six reported Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy according to a close source of the television personality. However, Kylie Jenner has not confirmed the news yet. She and Travis Scott also have a three-year-old daughter Stormi. The representatives of Kylie Jenner declined to comment on the news when contacted by Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner set off speculations about Kylie's pregnancy recently. The 71-year-old Olympian visited a Toy Store in California last week. She claimed that her 19th grandchild was on the way. Kylie Jenner is Caitlyn and Kris Jenner's youngest daughter. Reportedly, the entire Jenner-Kardashian clan is thrilled with the news of Kylie's pregnancy. As per People, Kylie Jenner is also thrilled to become a mother for the second time. She also has a baby bump as she is a few months pregnant now.

IMAGE: AP