Kylie Jenner Shares Pic Of Her Growing Baby Bump As She Welcomes New Year 2022

Reality TV star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner welcomed New Year 2022 with a photo of her growing baby bump. Kylie took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white photo of herself as she reflected on 2021 while cradling her baby bump. The reality TV star is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, the couple already shares a daughter named Stormi.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself as she cradled her growing baby bump. As she shared the photo, the beauty mogul wrote, "As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner shared an emotional video where she announced her second pregnancy. The video started off with a glimpse of the beauty mogul's pregnancy test that displayed ‘pregnant’ and later showed her beau and father of her children Travis Scott hugging her belly when she revealed the news to him. She was further seen visiting the doctor along with Scott and their daughter, Stormi, where the doctor informed her that she was just a few days away from getting a heartbeat of her baby.

Hulu drops trailer of The Kardashians

On New Year's Eve, Hulu released the first teaser for the Kardashian and Jenner family's upcoming series on the network, which will be titled The Kardashians. The makers took their social media handles and wrote, "New year, new beginnings. See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians," alongside the teaser of the show. In the video, the makers teased the release date of the show and wrote, "When the count down for New Year ends, the countdown for the new show begins."

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner wished everyone "Happy Nee Year," in the video.

