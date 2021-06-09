Kylie Jenner Shares Pics From BFF Stassie's Lavish Bday Party, Calls Her 'the Prettiest'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou or Stassie is celebrating her 24th birthday today, June 9, 2021. Jenner ensured that she threw a lavish party for her friend on the big day. She took to her Instagram handle to share some videos of her best friend enjoying the party and a grand dinner that followed.

In Kylie's videos, she showed off a large dinner spread that she had arranged for Stassie. A long table was full of exotic dishes for the birthday girl. The room was also full of white decorations, which was the theme of the birthday party. In her next Instagram Story, Stassie was seen blowing out candles on her large white birthday cake. Kylie prompted her to make a wish as Stassie blew out the candles. She wrote, "The prettiest" and added white heart emojis for her best friend.

Stassie enjoyed her birthday as she posted pictures of the event on her Instagram handle. In her Instagram stories, she reshared some of Kylie's videos. She even shared some pictures and videos posted by other guests present at the event. Singer Olivia O'Brien shared a video of Stassie taking pictures and having fun at Kylie's residence. She stood in front of a display of pink balloons that spelt out "Happy Birthday Stas" and allowed her guests to take her pictures. Music video director and videographer Cole Bennett too was a part of the guest list of celebrities present at Stassie's birthday. He posted a picture with Stassie as they both posed for a picture together. Model Winnie Harlow and Stassie's friend Tiffany Sorya shared videos of the birthday girl enjoying her lavish party.

A day before her birthday, Stassie presented her birthday outfit to her 10.4 million followers. She wore a shimmery silver bralette and matching sheer skirt. To complement the look she wore a pair of strappy stilettos. She tied her hair up in a high ponytail and wore matching jewellery to complete the entire outfit. For her birthday celebrations, Stassie chose to wear a long silver cover-up.

