Kylie Jenner Shares Pictures Of Her New Nails; Netizens Say 'redo Them'; Take A Look

Amongst many other things, Kylie Jenner is often seen sharing photos of her newly painted nails, from time to time. The American celebrity and businesswoman recently shared some photographs on her Instagram page, in which she yet again flaunted her painted nails. However, this time around some fans simply did not like them and had rather negative things to say.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram followers react to her new nails

On June 13, 2021, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle to share two photos of her new manicure. Only leaving some area natural and transparent from the cuticles, her long nails were painted orange with clear water-droplet-like circles on them. The caption of the post had an orange heart with a water droplet emoji as well. But Kylie Jenner’s Instagram followers took it differently, as one said, “Looks like an overgrown shiny fungus infection.”

Netizens call her new nails, ugly

Replying to that follower’s comment, many others reacted very similarly to Kylie Jenner's photos of her new nail art. Referring to the water drop like structures on her nails, one said, “looks like someone saw a glue fun and was like yk what I dig it.” Another fan, made fun of them, by commenting on the post with a ‘blob’ rhyme. Stating that they remind them of warts, “remove bubbles are my opinion as well,” said another fan. Many other fans were very straightforward about how bad they thought Kylie’s nails looked, as one called them ‘the ugliest nails I’ve seen,' and another announced that the design would never be their first choice, adding that they need to be redone.

On the other hand, some fans said the design of her nails looked like blisters. Many also commented on the post saying they look like warts. “Yep, looks like warts,” wrote one follower with laughing emojis as a few others agreed.

More about Kylie Jenner

A part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner was seen in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season, which ended a few days ago. Upon Khloe Kardashian expressing the idea, everyone, including Kylie, made a "time capsule" at the end of the show, to revisit many years down the line. This connected with the show’s audience a lot, who even shared their excitement about the future unveiling of the capsule soon after the KUWTK finale was aired.

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

