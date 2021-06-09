Kylie Jenner Showcases New Hot Pink 3D Printed Heels; Fans Say They Are 'obsessed'

Kylie Jenner is one of the recipients of the new Balenciaga 3D printed heels. Recently, she took to Instagram to share an unboxing video featuring her daughter Stormi Webster and also shared a photo of the said heels from the luxury brand. Fans had some surprising reactions to 3D printed heels. Let's take a look at how those 3D printed heels look.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram story featuring 3D printed heels

Kylie Jenner is one of the few recipients of the shoes, including Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian. Hailey Bieber received a pair of bright yellow heels whereas Kim Kardashian received a pair of silvery heels.

📲| Maeve Reilly via Instagram Stories - 'Son los zapatos balenciaga 3D personalizados para Hailey para mi 🤯🥶' pic.twitter.com/7U33oVGHxq — Hailey Baldwin Argentina (@HBNewsArg) June 8, 2021

Kylie hosted a cute unboxing session featuring daughter Stormi. The three-year-old toddler opened the package and revealed a pair of hot pink pumps from Balenciaga. The pair came with a note for Kylie which mentioned that the heels are customised with her name engraved on them. Rightfully so, the brand's name and Kylie's name can be seen on the edge of the heel. She shared the photo in her Instagram story and thanked the luxury brand for 3D printed heels.

Fans were quick to take screenshots of the video and shared the photos on Twitter. In the photo below we can see Kylie wearing the pumps that are made from flexible wearable rubber. One user commented that they were "obsessed" with Kylie's new pair of heels, whereas one said that the heels "look hard af to walk in". Fans had an array of mixed reactions, from calling it a hot pair to calling them akin to "old school Barbie heels" which "just didn't fit the foot".

The 3D printed pumps @BALENCIAGA made for Kylie are EVERYTHING 😍 I’m obsessed. I need them!!! — TNM (@Tori_Nikol) June 9, 2021

them 3d printed balenciaga pumps look hard af to walk in — ice maiden (@sadfaeiry) June 8, 2021

Balenciaga’s new 3D printed heels are🥵🥵🥵 — Phoebe (@Pheebbbssss) June 8, 2021

Las 3D printed Balenciagas de Kylie looking like old school Barbie heels that just didn’t fit the foot — Kimberly (@kimmy_choi) June 8, 2021

A look at Kylie Jenner's new business

Kylie Jenner last week took to Instagram to drop hint about her new venture Kylie Baby. She tagged the account in her post featuring Stormi. The said account already has half a million followers on Instagram. There is no official announcement yet, but according to Business Insider, she has also applied for patents for titles like Kylie Hair and Kylie Swim. Kylie Jenner is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

(Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

