Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Travis Scott, Says 'you Guys Make Up Anything'

Kylie Jenner has been the talk of the town since she was spotted on different outings with her former beau Travis Scott. The dating rumours sparked when they went to Disneyland with their 3-year old daughter Stormi. Recently, the makeup mogul took to her Twitter account to react to the news which said that she is in an open relationship with rapper Travis Scott. She shared the screenshot of a media publication that talked about them "rekindling" their love. In another tweet, she clarified the whole dating rumours. Check it out.

Kylie Jenner reacts to reports of being in an open relationship

In the first tweet where she shared the screenshot, Kylie said that people are making up anything. In another tweet, she clarified that she is not trying to discredit anyone who is in an open relationship. She further called out the publication and said that it is careless and disrespectful to throw narratives at someone. Her tweet read, "i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true." Check out the tweets.

you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

The report had claimed that the sources who are close to both Kylie and Travis have told them that the couple is back together and are in an open relationship.

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

More about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship

Although the KUWTK star did not talk about her relationship exclusively, she just debunked the dating rumours. It all started when they were spotted on a triple date with Justin Beiber, Hailey, Kendall and her boyfriend Davin. They were also spotted at Disneyland. The couple split in 2019 and Kylie announced that they are focusing on their friendship and daughter Stormi.

According to People, the couple is very affectionate and close to each other. They seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together. They love hanging out together and haven't been in a relationship since the split. Earlier, while talking to XXL magazine, Travis revealed the reason behind the split that being in a relationship is hard when millions of outside voices are interfering.

IMAGE: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

