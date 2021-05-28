Kylie Jenner Slams Model Who Claimed To Have Been Bullied By Her On Tyga's Music Video Set

Did Kylie Jenner bully a model on Tyga’s music video set? A model recently shared a video of herself talking about being bullied by Kylie and her best friends on the set of Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga’s music video. The model’s video has since then gone viral on social media. But Kylie recently commented on this video and slammed the allegations made against her and her best friends. Find out more details about this story below.

Kylie Jenner slams model’s bullying claims on Tyga’s music video set

A model recently took to a video sharing platform and shared details about working in rapper Tyga’s music video in 2015. This model named Victoria Vanna claimed to have starred in Tyga’s music video for Ice Cream Man. In the video, Victoria alleges that she was shooting for this music video in Los Angeles and Kylie Jenner who dating Tyga at the time was on the set.

The model added that Kylie’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods and current best friend Stassie Karanikolaou were also present on set. Victoria claimed that the moment she walked out on set, Kylie observed her and pointed at her and whispered to her friends and made fun of the model’s dance. Vanna revealed that this incident brought her to tears.

The model continued and said that she decided to step out and allegedly “Kylie and all her friends came outside too”. Kylie and friends allegedly went to her Rolls-Royce in the parking lot and continued “pointing and laughing” at the model. Soon this video went viral in no time. The beauty mogul even commented on it by writing, “This never happened”. At the time of writing, Kylie Jenner’s comment had more than 27k likes on Instagram. Watch the video below and also take a look at Kylie comment.

When the incident was reported on a Kylie Jenner fan page account, she took to Instagram again to issue a clarification. She said that she "would just never intentionally try and put anyone down". Take a look at her comment here:

Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga dated from 2015 to 2017. Since then the couple has broken up and have respectfully moved on. Kylie Jenner since then has become a billionaire due to her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. She was also recently seen in the final season of her family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Moreover, she also dated rapper Travis Scott and the two even have a daughter named Stormi Webster.

