Kylie Jenner Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Fan Who Trespassed Her House

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home. According to a TMZ report, the beauty mogul has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who has been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year.

Jrue Megan, Kylie's fan, has tried several times to approach the billionaire at her mansion in Holmby Hills, California. He was even arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate, but it seems that things did not go well for the fan and he made several attempts after to reach out to Kylie.

Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against a fan

Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal documents to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged. Hence, the fan is now prohibited from going near Kylie. A Los Angeles judge has reportedly ordered the obsessed fan to stay away from the reality star and not harass her.

Meanwhile, Kylie, who recently made history by becoming the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers, had taken to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her somber baby shower. Kylie was looking stunning as she posed for the pictures in front of the giraffe sculptures.

Kylie Jenner donned a tight long white dress, a long silver necklace, and silver dangly earrings that complemented her look perfectly. Many of Jenner’s guests also appeared to be wearing shades of white, silver, and rose gold. But what caught everyone's attention was the pink-themed setup as it was the most intriguing aspect of the night. For the unversed, the reality star and Travis Scott confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their second child together.

Kylie Jenner, who first shot to the limelight with the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, later expanded her following with numerous fashion endeavours, launching her cosmetic brand and more. In 2019, it was reported that she had become the 'youngest self-made billionaire'.

