Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott And Daughter Stormi's Father's Day Photo Leaves Fans Gushing

For Father's Day on June 20, 2021, Kylie Jenner took to her social media and posted a photo of her, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi Webster. She captioned the post "happy father’s day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .. 🤍" Fans showered the post with a lot of love as they said that this was the sweetest post that they had seen in a while and that Travis and Kylie were the best parents Stormi could have asked for. Catch Kylie Jenner's Instagram post right here!

Reactions to Kylie Jenner's Instagram post

Kylie Jenner's post for Father's Day already has over 10 million likes, and the model has limited her comments for the post. Fans said they couldn't get enough of the couple, and said: "This post going to be the most liked post in Instagram of 2021." Internet celebrity Danielle Cohn commented on the post saying "Awwwww" as she gushed over the trio. Italian model Giulia Salemi dropped into the comment section with heart-eyed emojis. A few of Kylie's followers wished Travis, a happy Fathers' Day. One of the comments even read "all we been waiting for yeaaa" expressing how much fans love seeing the two together.

Kylie and Travis's relationship

After she broke up with Tyga in April 2017, Kylie was seen attending Coachella with Travis Scott at the same time. This was the first time they were seen together, and Kylie went on to give birth to their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. After dating for almost two years, Kylie and Travis's relationship came to an end in September 2019. However, they quarantined together for their daughter, and share an amicable relationship.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20

After running for 14 years, and 20 seasons, the makers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced that the 20th season would be the last one to air. The show revolves around the everyday lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family which includes Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner. The last season first aired on March 18, 2021, and the last episode will be airing on June 24, 2021. The show has around 20 awards to its credit, including the Teens Choice Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, and MTV Movie & TV Awards.

