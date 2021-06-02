Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Aren't In A Relationship & Are Happy Being Co-parents: Sources

American Media personality Kylie Jenner and singer Travis Scott were in a committed relationship in 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018. Nonetheless, the duo called quits on their relationship in September 2019 and they share joint custody of their daughter. The former couple was staying together in the Covid-19 lockdown for their daughter and many tabloids rumoured that they were getting back together. However, a source close to the duo's life has now revealed to a media outlet that nothing has changed between them and they were just working on their co-parenting.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not getting back together

A source exclusively told Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are mainly focusing on co-parenting Stormi and they were not looking forward to getting back together. The source said the duo's relationship had not changed at all and they spend a lot of time together but did not care to post about it. The source added they were a united family and they talk all the time and they both have an admiration for each other. The couple's main focus was to continue with their healthy co-parenting for their 3-year old.

The source said that Travis stayed in touch with Kylie to check on Stormi as well as her and they also go for family dinners and some activities whenever Travis was in town. The source described him to be a very hands-on father. The insider continued that Kylie knew her relationship with Travis will not work out because of his busy schedule and music tours and he had no intentions to settle down. However, Kylie had no hard feelings regarding it and the source said that she knew she was young and she did not need that right now. The insider added that maybe in the future their lookout may change but they were happy with the way their relationship was functioning at present. The source concluded that the couple did not care if it looked unconventional since it had worked out well for them.

Last month, the Keeping Up With Kardashians' star had called out a magazine for claiming that she was in an open relationship with Travis. Sharing the news report, she wrote in the tweet, "you guys really just make up anything". In the following tweet, she wrote, "I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true."

