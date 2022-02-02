Kylie Jenner Wishes Daughter Stormi On Turning 4; Khloe & Kris Too Pen Heartfelt Tributes

On the occasion of the fourth birthday of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter, the latter penned a heartfelt tribute for her end even left the fans in awe by unveiling an adorable family picture of the three of them on social media. While many fans poured in hearty wishes for her daughter, Stormi, even Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and others penned loving tributes for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi turns 4

Kylie Jenner recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of a beautiful moment in which Travis Scott can be seen holding their daughter, Stormi in his arms while the three of them hugged each other. In the caption, she revealed that their baby had turned 4 and further wished her a happy birthday while stating how she changed her whole world. The caption read, "our baby is 4 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists including Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Harry Hudson and others took to Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her daughter while wishing Stormi a happy birthday. Some also exclaimed how they could not realise the time gone by and added how her daughter was all grown up. Even the fans penned heartfelt birthday wishes for Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi. Take a look at some of the birthday wishes from fans and celebrities.

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of cute memories of Kylie Jenner's daughter along with other kids of the family while wishing her a happy birthday. The caption read, "The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo 🤍 goodness True and I love you so so much Storm. We are so blessed to have you" (sic)

Kris Jenner went down memory lane and shared an old picture of herself kissing Stormi and wished her on her birthday by stating how she was the light of their lives. She then expressed her gratitude for the smile and her laughter that fills every room she walks into and thanked God for choosing her to be her grandmother. The caption read, "Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo" (sic)

