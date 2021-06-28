Kylie Jenner Wishes Khloe Kardashian On Birthday, Says 'I Will Find You In Every Lifetime'

Khloe Kardashian's birthday falls on June 27. As she turned 37 this year, the KUWTK star received loads of wishes from her fans and loved ones. Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner called Khloe her best friend and soulmate as she shared a heartwarming message for the birthday girl on this special occasion. “I will find you in every lifetime,” wrote Jenner with a throwback photo of the sisterly duo, that she shared over on her social media.

Khloe Kardashian's birthday wishes from Kylie

On June 27, 2021, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle to share a birthday special post for her older sister. In the old photo, a much younger Khloe was seen bending low and making a pouty face while little Kylie pouted away at the camera too. While both the sisters posed in colourful party hats in this throwback click, the caption started off with the 23-year old Jenner saying, “my sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime!” Further, she added, “to know you is to love you. happy birthday to the most special soul!!” Kylie also wrote, “i’m so blessed to have you by my side. words can’t describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more,” as she concluded her birthday post with a white heart and Earth emoji.

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Kylie's birthday wishes for her

Khloe Kardashian, who was flooded with loving birthday wishes from everyone, reacted to Kylie Jenner's Instagram post soon after. “Kylie!!!!!!!! Stoppppppppp,” read her emotional response in the comments section. Calling Kylie, her ‘angel girl,’ Khloe wrote, “my angel girl!!!! You are my soulmate and I couldn’t be any luckier!!! I love you more than I could say,” with a bunch of white emojis.

Tristan Thompson's wishes for Khloe

Born in 1984, Khloe Kardashian's age is 37 now. The 30-year-old basketball player, Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe and recently broke up with her, also shared a special post on Khloe Kardashian's birthday. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first,” wrote the basketballer as he shared a few photos of them online. Tristan described his Khloe as, “an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.”

Image: Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Instagram

