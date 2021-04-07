Kylie Jenner's Mid-week Jam: Find Out Which James Blake's Song She Was Listening To

American model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner is often jamming on various songs. Recently, she was working out on the song Peaches by Justin Bieber. Kylie chose a different song to listen to as she shared the screenshot of the song playing. Read ahead to find out Kylie's pick for the day.

Kylie Jenner's mid-week jam

Kylie took to her Instagram handle to share her song pick for the day with her 224 million followers. The model was jamming on the song When We're Older by James Blake. She shared the screenshot of the song to which she was listening on her Instagram story.

When We're Older by James Blake

When We're Older is James Blake's song from his latest album Covers. The song released on December 10, 2021, on YouTube. Other songs from the album are When The Party's Over, Atmosphere, Godspeed, Never Dreamed You'd Leave In Summer, and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face. Here's the song Kylie Jenner was listening to.

Kylie Jenner's workout jam

American media personality Kylie Jenner, who is well known for her fitness, recently took to her Instagram handle to share her workout session. The model was at a gym with her friends Victoria Villarroel and Hailey Bieber. She shared several Instagram stories from her workout session at a gym.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram is often filled with her workout sessions. Kylie also has an Instagram highlight dedicated to her workout in which she has shared videos from her workout. In the next story, Kylie was working out with Hailey and Victoria. The song Kylie chose was Justin Bieber's new single Peaches from his latest album Justice. Kylie Jenner's photos from her workout session are here.

Kylie Jenner has always been promoting health and fitness through her social media handles. She is often seen working out in the gym. Along with a rigorous workout, Kylie also chooses to eat healthy as per her Instagram story. After the workout, Kylie took to her Instagram to share a picture of her meal. She picked salad and some omelette for her meal.

Promo Image Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

