Kylie Jenner's Mother Caitlyn Jenner Confirms She's Running For California Governor

Former Athlete and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner, is officially competing to be the first female Governor of California. She released an official statement on her social media handles on April 23, confirming the reports that she will be running for the recall elections. Kendall and Kylie Jenner's mother, Caitlyn Jenner's latest Instagram post was a statement where she addressed all the concerns she would address as the governor of California. Caitlyn is a notable LGBTQ icon who has been vocal about her struggles as a transgender woman, and if she does win, she would be the first female and first from the LGBTQ community to be the governor of California. After Kim Kardashian's former husband and rapper Kanye West's unsuccessful run for POTUS, Kylie Jenner's mother Caitlyn seems to be the second one from the family, trying her hands in politics with the California elections.

Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity to run for California governor

Caitlyn filed her paperwork with the California Secretary of State office to challenge Governor Garry Newsom for a reported recall election. Caitlyn Jenner must reach the threshold of a million signatures by next week to be able to qualify for a recall election. Caitlyn is certainly not holding back on the campaigns as she has released the merchandise for 'Caitlyn for California' The merch features several products like caps, beverage coolers, signs for the campaigns, and even wine glasses. While Caitlyn Jenner's family is vocal while supporting members of their family members, they haven't said anything with regards to Caitlyn standing for the California elections. As seen on various KUWTK episodes, Caitlyn Jenner's family has been supportive of her decisions in life and might speak up on this soon too.

Caitlyn's statement

Adding to Caitlyn Jenner's latest statement released on her social media handles, she said, "This campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento. Please make a contribution and join the fight!" Apart from this, she also said, "California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

Image Sources: Caitlyn Jenner's Instagram