Kylie Jenner's Phone Lock Screen Is A Romantic Photo With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

Months after their dating rumours started circulating on the internet, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their first public appearance together earlier this month. The couple attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in Los Angeles. Now, it seems like their budding romance has reached a significant milestone as they've entered the "phone background" stage, a telltale sign of affection in today's digital age.

Speculations around Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet started back in April.

The two kept their silence on their relationship status, before finally making it official at Beyonce’s concert.

Kylie Jenner's lockscreen wallpaper features romantic photo with Timothee

Elle Mexico recently shared a photo of Kylie Jenner arriving at Prada's show during Milan's Fashion Week. In the photo, the reality star can be seen holding her phone, and her lock screen features a selfie with Timothee Chalamet. The photo on her lock screen captures Timothee gently kissing Kylie on the cheek.

Kylie Jenner appears to have a photo of her and Timothée Chalamet as her lockscreen. pic.twitter.com/UMDWUNOzfX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

About Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's relationship

This development follows a series of public appearances by the couple, confirming their romance after months of speculation. Their relationship seemed to become official when they attended Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles on September 4. Videos posted on social media showed them arriving together and sharing a kiss in a special VIP section.

According to a report in ET, Kylie Jenner is now feeling "confident" in her six-month relationship with Timothee and is ready to go public. As per the source, she feels comfortable being herself with him and appreciates their deep connection. Timothee's strong family values align with Kylie's, making them compatible in many aspects, according to the source. However, neither Kylie nor Timothee have spoken about their relationship yet.