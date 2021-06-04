Kylie Jenner's Snuggly Video With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou After Their Gym Sesh; WATCH

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner took to her social media to flaunt her bond with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Known for sharing videos and pictures with her best friend on social media, the model documented her day for her fans and shared an intimate video on her Instagram story. Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram story getting cozy with her best friend.

Kylie Jenner's snuggly video with Stassie Karanikolaou

Famous for their bond on social media, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share another video of her getting cozy with her best friend. The model shared a snap of her gym where the duo worked out together in the joint Pilates machine. A few hours later, the duo appeared in bikini tops to take a video of Stassie embracing Kylie as they both posed for the mirror video.

Kylie Jenner's best friend replied to the post by writing 'My B' with red heart emojis. The model also shared a snap where the couple got decked up for a dinner date with matching brown pants and crop tops. Check out Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram stories here.

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner IG

Pic Credit: Stassie Karanikolaou IG

More on Kylie Jenner's videos and photos

Enjoying a following of over 238 million followers on Instagram, Kylie Jenner shares a small glimpse of her glamourous life with her online fanbase. Recently, the young model took to her Instagram to share an adorable snap of her daughter Stormi Webster enjoying her bath time. In another recent post, the model uploaded a picture donning a bikini with a caption that read 'do not disturb'.

She also shared multiple videos and pictures from her recent photoshoot with fierce poses and captioned the post writing, 'it’s the fire sign in me.'. Enjoying her time at the beach, the actress treated her fans with blissful photos of her at the beautiful beach where the fans loved Kylie Jenner's new style of beach bikini. Continuing her saga of beach photos, the young model shared a hilarious photo of Stormi being buried in the sand with her little head poking out. She wrote 'i spy with my little eye ..' in the caption.

IMAGE- KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

