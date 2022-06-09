Kylie Minogue Reflects On Legal Dispute With Kylie Jenner: 'Something That Had To Be Done'

Kylie Minogue, who is among the stellar Australian singers and actors, recently opened up about her legal battle with the popular American model, Kylie Jenner for a trademark issue. During her recent interaction on the Andy Cohen talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Minogue reflected on how the legal battle over protecting her brand was just something that had to be done. Here's what she had to say.

Kylie Minogue talks about her legal war with Kylie Jenner

During the talk show, Kylie Minogue talked about her 2015 legal battle during which she and Kylie Jenner both tried to trademark their first name. Minogue stated how she was not afraid to go against Jenner because she was just trying to protect her brand. She asserted that it was just business and something that just had to be done to protect and build her brand. She even mentioned how she herself met an older person named Kylie while adding how unusual it was.

She said, "It was just business, obviously. But when I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it's kind of unusual. I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done. But let me also say we came to an agreement.”

According to documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2015, Kylie Jenner was planning to trademark 'KYLIE' for advertising and endorsement services while preparing to launch her cosmetic brand. In response to the same, Kylie Minogue’s legal team blocked Jenner’s application in 2016 stating that it could create confusion and "damage" to Minogue's brand as she already had a website Kylie.com from the time Jenner was not even born.

In the legal documents, Minogue's team argued that she was an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist" while Jenner was "a secondary reality television personality" being "active on social media where her photographic exhibitionism and controversial posts have drawn criticism". As Minogue won the case in 2017, she clarified during her interaction with Rolling Stone that it was nothing personal. She even reacted by referring to Jenner as "a secondary reality television personality" and stated that it did not come from her. "That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So, I genuinely hope that it's understood: That certainly did not come from me,” she stated.

Image: Instagram/@kylieminogue/AP