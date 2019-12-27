Kylie Minogue Turns Into 'Charlene Robinson' Once Again For An Advertisement | WATCH

Kylie Minogue recreated her iconic look from Neighbours. Kylie Minogue dressed up as Charlene Robinson for this advertisement that promotes tourism in Australia. Read on to know more details about this video of Kylie Minogue as Charlene Robinson.

Kylie Minogue channels Charlene Robinson once again

Kylie Minogue is considered as the Princess of Pop all around the world. She is also one of the most successful Australian music artists of all time. But apart from possessing strong vocals, Kylie Minogue is also a songwriter and actor. Kylie became a household name when she starred in the soap opera Neighbours. Neighbours was one of the most iconic TV shows on in Australia. The show had a running span from 1986 to 1988. Kylie Minogue played the role of tomboy Charlene Robinson in this soap opera.

Also read | Lizzo Beeating Receives 8 Nominations At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Recently, Kylie Minogue recreated her look from Neighbours. She donned the same look of hers from Charlene Robinson. Kylie Minogue recreated her look for an ad that promoted Australian tourism. Besides Minogue, this advertisement stars various other celebrities. Comedian Adam Hills is also part of this ad. Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Ian Thorpe are part of this advertisement as well.

Also read | Ozzy Osbourne: The Grammy Award Winner Offers $25K Reward For Randy Rhoads' Stolen Guitar

All these celebrities are singing about the advantages of visiting Australia. This video shared by Kylie Minogue is also a subtle jab at the current situation in the UK regarding Brexit. The video has lyrics like, “Dear United Kingdom, your besties across the ocean are calling.” The commercial also features lyrics like, “Love your mates in Australia. Kylie Minogue and her mates invite the UK to visit Australia and come live our Philausophy!” Check out this video that features Kylie Minogue as Charlene Robinson here.

Also read | Ricky Ponting Laughs At Shane Warne For His Infamous Test Knock Of 99 In 2001

Also read | Aus Vs NZ: Shane Warne Roasts Mitchell Santner By Asking Him To 'tuck In His Shirt'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.