Kyra Sedgewick Reveals About 'agonising' Bikini Wax She Got From Husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgewick opened up about the bikini wax that she received from her actor husband, Kevin Bacon at the time of the initial months of the quarantine. An article online quoted Kyra Sedgewick calling the experience an "agonising" one. As per the very same report, Sedgewick also was quoted recalling the time that they decided to go ahead with the bikini wax by ordering the best possible wax kit online and reading the instructions, carefully. The article in question also suggested that despite following all the instructions in the book, the actor was in unfathomable pain, which led to a round of shouting between the two. The information regarding the at-Home bikini wax by Sedgewick has been sourced from WFAA.com.

About Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon:

In order to answer the question, "who is Kyra Sedgewick married to?" Kyra Sedgewick is married to Kevin Bacon, who she tied the knot with a little over three decades ago. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick, as per an article on USAToday, crossed paths when Bacon was performing a play in the '70s at the age of 19. Post the morning show of the same, as per the article, Kyra, who was 12 years of age at the time, approached Bacon to express her affinity for his performance. The two, post their first meet, moved on in their respective directions, until a few turn of events brought the two back together. Sometime in 1988, the two would end up tying the knot with each other. The duo have been married for over three decades now, as of this writing.

Kyra Sedgewick's age & filmography

Kyra Sedgewick's age, as of this writing, is all of 55 years old. She has been a part of presentations such as Queens Supreme, Ten Days in the Valley, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, to name a few. One of her most recent appearances was in NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which she was seen playing the character of Madeline Wuntch, the arch-nemesis of Andre Braugher's Captain Raymond Holt. Details regarding Kyra Sedgewick's upcoming list of projects are yet to be revealed.

